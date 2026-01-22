Trophy list seems to suggest Highguard will actually launch next week

Following its reveal at the end of The Game Awards in December, we've heard next to nothing from developer Wildlight Entertainment about their shooter Highguard. While that can often be quite normal for a video game, it certainly isn't normal for a game that was expected to launch around six weeks after its presentation to the world.

We're now around four days away from Highguard's launch and still there is no more news or information about the game. While that has seen several fans ponder the question as to whether the title will actually arrive as planned on January 26, this does still seem to be the plan.

We say this because Exophase has now shared the full Trophy list for Highguard, making for further evidence that the launch will happen as planned in a few days. In total, there are 33 Trophies to earn (which is likely a direct representation of the Achievement list on Xbox/Windows) and many of which that apply to the Raid Mode game mode.

You can see the full list of Trophies above, and remember, Highguard is expected to drop on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as a free-to-play title.