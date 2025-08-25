Trophy hunter reaches 15,000 Playstation platinums

HQ

As with so many hobbies, there are always individuals who take things to the extreme. One of them is the self-proclaimed trophy hunter known as timpurnat, who has just celebrated something most Playstation players wouldn't even dare to dream of: 15,000 Platinums.

In a social media post, timpurnat revealed that he has now reached level 999 on Playstation Network, after achieving 100% completion in a staggering 15,000 games and collecting a total of 387,000 trophies. This achievement places him second in the world. Sitting at the very top is only dav1d_123, who also happens to be the official Guinness World Record holder for most Platinum Trophies, currently standing at 15,489 Platinums and over 21.2 million points.

timpurnat often shares his progress in real time on social media, and when Platinum number 14,929 was unlocked in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, he wrote:

"Nice music and easy platinum, I was surprised to see they made this one so much easier than previous entries. Even if you fail a song, you're still progressing towards the platinum."

At this pace, the question isn't if timpurnat will claim the global top spot — but when.

So, how many Platinums do you have?