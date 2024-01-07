Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tron star Cindy Morgan has passed away age 69

Morgan died of natural causes and it hasn't been confirmed when exactly she died.

Cindy Morgan, who is perhaps best known for playing Lacey Underall in the original Disney Tron film, has passed away aged 69.

Morgan's passing from natural causes was confirmed by the The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office in Florida in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. It has not been revealed, however, exactly when she passed away.

Alongside her role in Tron, Morgan's film credits also include Caddyshack, The Midnight Hour, and American Gigolo. She also delivered the voice of Ma3a in the 2003 video game Tron 2.0 which was released in 2003 on Game Boy Advance, PC, and Xbox.

