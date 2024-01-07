Tron star Cindy Morgan has passed away age 69

Cindy Morgan, who is perhaps best known for playing Lacey Underall in the original Disney Tron film, has passed away aged 69.

Morgan's passing from natural causes was confirmed by the The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office in Florida in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. It has not been revealed, however, exactly when she passed away.

Alongside her role in Tron, Morgan's film credits also include Caddyshack, The Midnight Hour, and American Gigolo. She also delivered the voice of Ma3a in the 2003 video game Tron 2.0 which was released in 2003 on Game Boy Advance, PC, and Xbox.