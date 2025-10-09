Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster in Disney World replaces Daft Punk music with Nine Inch Nails

HQ

Tron: Ares, the third entry in the franchise that started in 1982, releases in cinemas this Friday October 10. Like the second movie, Tron: Legacy in 2010, which had music from Daft Punk, Ares features electronic music from a popular band, Nine Inch Nails. And visitors to Walt Disney World resort in Orlando will be able to listen to it while riding the Tron roller coaster, Tron Lightcycle Run, but only for a limited time.

The ride, first open at the Magic Kingdom in 2023, is inspired by Tron Legacy, and as riders are launched at 95 km/h in bike-shaped trains, they listen the iconic music from the French duo Daft Punk.

However, since mid September and for a limited time (not specified, but it may depend on the popularity of the movie), the ride in Orlando as well as the original one in Shanghai Disneyland will feature a Tron: Ares overlay, replacing the classic blue lights from the Grid to the red tones that feature in Tron Ares, and also changing Daft Punk's music with Nine Inch Nails score, which, as expected, is one of the best aspects of the new Tron movie... even though Daft Punk's score was equally awesome and, at this point, more memorable.

Will you be watching Tron: Ares this weekend?