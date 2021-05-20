LIVE

English
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Tron is coming to Fall Guys next week

And there will be four skins.

Mediatonic has managed to bring some truly great crossovers to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout over the years, with a personal favourite being the Doomslayer himself. But, next week, the battle-royale game is welcoming Tron, and is bringing four skins themed around the iconic sci-fi world.

Set to arrive in the game on May 24, Fall Guys players will be able to get the Sark skin from the in-game store for 22,000 Kudos. Then on top of that, there will also be a DLC pack containing Tron, Rinzler, and Quorra - although there has been no mention to how much that DLC pack will cost.

Either way, you can take a look at the adorable costumes below.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

