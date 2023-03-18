Tron: Identity is coming to Switch and PC next month

HQ

Bithell Games has officially slapped a date on when Tron: Identity will be launching. Set to arrive on April 11, the game will be debuting on PC and Nintendo Switch, and with this announcement in mind, we've also been given a new trailer showing off the narrative-heavy adventure game.

While you can find the new trailer below, anyone wondering about what Tron: Identity is about can find the game's synopsis below as well.

"In a new Grid, forgotten by its creator and left alone to evolve without User intervention, an unprecedented crime has been committed. The Repository stands at the center of this society. In the aftermath of a break-in, the future of this Grid hangs in the balance.

"Tron: Identity is a visual novel adventure following Query, a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom. Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it's up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth."