Tron: Catalyst releases on the 17th of June

Tron: Catalyst now has a release date. The action-adventure game set in Disney's Tron universe also got a new trailer at the recent ID@Xbox show, giving us another look at its gameplay, story, and the day we'll get to play the game.

Tron: Catalyst launches on the 17th of June. We've already got a stacked May this year, and February has been very busy too, but so far it seems like there will be more space as we get closer to the summer.

A sequel to Bithell Games' Tron: Identity, Tron: Catalyst sees you take on the role of Exo, a resilient program with the power of the Glitch, who will try and stop the instability of the Grid around her.