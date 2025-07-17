Tron: Ares trailer sends Jared Leto from The Grid to reality

HQ

The digital and real worlds collide in the new trailer for Tron: Ares, as Jared Leto—playing the titular program—crosses over from The Grid and into our universe. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film explores the clash between man and machine, questions of identity, and the boundaries between worlds.

In other words: pretty timely stuff, considering the rise of AI in our own reality. The movie hits theaters on October 10th.

In addition to Leto and Jeff Bridges reprising their roles, we'll also see Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Hasan Minhaj, and Gillian Anderson—all backed by a soundtrack crafted by none other than Nine Inch Nails.

Whether this turns out to be the long-awaited comeback and return to form fans have been hoping for remains to be seen. There's already some concern brewing over the fact that much of the film seems to take place in the real world, which could end up robbing Tron of some of its unique identity.

Still, with adrenaline-pumping, hyper-stylized action and crisp special effects that'll raise every hair on your neck, it's hard not to get hyped.

Check out the slick trailer below.

What do you think—can Tron: Ares deliver on its wild premise?