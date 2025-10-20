Tron: Ares tanks at the box office

HQ

Will Tron: Ares be the end of the road for the legendary franchise? Sadly it sure looks so as the movie continues to struggle hard at the box office - facing an almost 70% drop in attendance compared to its opening weekend. So far Ares has managed to scrape together 103 million dollars globally. Hardly enough to even come close to covering the reported 220 million dollars it has cost Disney to produce, possibly making Ares one of the studio's biggest flops as of late.

According to analysts and sources close to Disney there are several reasons why Tron: Ares has failed to take off. First and foremost, the franchise has never been huge to begin with. If anything Tron has been more of a curiosity, albeit with a very dedicated but small fanbase. Secondly there's Jared Leto, who've time and time again failed to draw in crowds - at least as a leading man.

Speaking anonymously one insider said that:

"In a world where Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor, and Benedict Cumberbatch are struggling to land leading roles, why would you go to someone who can't open a movie and who comes with personal question marks?"

Another source close to Disney further stated that there seems to have been a lack of focus and direction during production. Which of course also most likely have ended up hurting the movie. The person also pointed out Leto as a bad casting choice.

"There was no specific vision, to be honest. The idea that Disney would spend a quarter of a billion dollars on a Jared Leto movie in a franchise that hasn't worked for forty years is insane."

Have you seen Tron: Ares and what are your thoughts on the movie?