Tron: Ares soundtrack is pure NIN - and it's streaming right now

Sure, Tron: Legacy was a visual firework show like no other, but many would agree that the real show-stopper was Daft Punk's soundtrack. The masked French duo delivered compositions that pushed the film far beyond reason and cemented it as a bona fide pop-culture phenomenon.

Can that feat be repeated now that Nine Inch Nails have taken the reins? That's what many are hoping, and the scorching hot, long-awaited soundtrack is finally available to stream—not just on the band's official YouTube channel but also on Spotify, Apple Music, and every major platform.

Historically, Tron has always been a playground for new sonic experiments, and Trent Reznor, together with Atticus Ross, brings a pedigree that could match the mythic standard Daft Punk set. The album delivers exactly what you'd expect: heavy electronic loops, layers of atmosphere, and even a handful of vocal tracks. At roughly an hour long, there's plenty here to sink your teeth into and savor.

Tron: Ares opens in theaters on October 10th. Whether you think it's wise to experience the soundtrack ahead of the movie is up to you—but for those of us who simply can't wait, the only thing to do is crank the volume to eleven and enjoy.