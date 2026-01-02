Tron: Ares is coming to Disney+ as soon as next week

HQ

When Disney revealed the on-demand and digital premiere date for Tron: Ares back in November 2025, we speculated what this would mean for the Disney+ streaming date for the film. As streaming premieres tend to happen a few weeks to a month after by Disney's standards, we inferred that Disney might look to tap into the holiday period and pop the movie on the streamer while fans were searching for flicks to fill their downtime during the break. But this didn't end up being the case.

Clearly, Disney didn't want to drop any coal into the stockings of Disney+ fans, as the critically-panned film (and box office flop) is instead coming to the streaming platform slightly later than expected. It has been revealed that the streaming premiere is happening next week, on January 7 to be exact, meaning as of Wednesday next week, you will be able to check out the film that might just be the final nail in the coffin for the unevenly performing series.

If you didn't head to cinemas to catch Tron: Ares, which many clearly didn't, you can read our review of the movie here and see the latest trailer too.