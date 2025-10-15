Tron: Ares has likely doomed any chance of another movie in the franchise

HQ

You can't say Disney didn't try to make Tron work. They struck just when the iron was hot, decades after each film so new generations had to recall what Tron was and rewatch films that struggle to make an audience care. Disney put Jared Leto in charge of a franchise, a leading man whose last franchise effort was so bad it was memed into being re-released in cinemas, only for no one to go and see it... again.

To almost nobody's shock, Tron: Ares did not manage to sell out theatres when it released this past weekend. Earning a modest $60.2 million at the global box office compared to what The Hollywood Reporter believes is a production budget of $180 million, it is believed that the Tron franchise will be left on a shelf for the foreseeable future. At least, that'll be the case with big screen outings.

The flop of Tron: Ares has also brought Leto's leading man potential into question. Following accusations of misconduct and a failure to put a franchise on his back, it appears it's time for the 53-year-old to leave the leading roles behind. That doesn't mean Hollywood is entirely done with him, though, as next up he's playing the villainous Skeletor in the new Masters of the Universe movie.