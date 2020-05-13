Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia revealed and dated

Guillermo del Toro has been responsible for some truly memorable movies over the years, but some of you might not know that he's also had a hand in some children's television, specifically a series called Trollhunters (and its expanded setting, Tales of Arcadia).

It's an animated series made by Dreamworks, and this week we found out about a new game called Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia, which is coming out in September on a number of platforms.

Wayforward is on development duties for the platform action-adventure, and for a bit of glitz and glamour, Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton and David Bradley will all lend their voices to the project.

Set in the Tales of Arcadia universe (which is also getting a final series, Wizards, later this year on Netflix), the game is based on a new story "that takes place in between the distinct worlds from the three series and acts as a key narrative beat that unifies the trilogy", when players will be trying to stop a so-called Time-pocalypse. Sounds serious.

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia is coming to PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on September 25, 2020. See the trailer and screenshots below for a better idea of what it's all about.