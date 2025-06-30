Troll 2 trailer has not one but two trolls

HQ

When the Troll film made its arrival on Netflix recently, it became a massive hit for the streaming service, so much so that work was pretty quickly started on a sequel. It's almost time for that event as Troll 2, as it's known, will be arriving as soon as December 1, 2025, and we have a new trailer to tease what it will offer.

The main thing to note is that now another troll has been awakened and this one is even more devastating than the first, a creature that is tearing up Norway without any remorse. This leads Nora, Andreas, and Captain Kris to have to step up and stop the monster, something that seemingly becomes more challenging when a second troll enters the equation.

But don't take our word for the plot, check out the new trailer below.