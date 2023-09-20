Troll 2 is in the works at Netflix

Netflix wants a sequel to the 2022 global hit Troll. Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthag (The Wave), the film followed the awakening of an ancient, man-eating troll and a palaeontologist who tries to stop it from causing as much carnage as possible.

Shortly following it's release, Troll became Netflix's most popular non-English language film of all-time. A record-breaking 103,000,000 views were achieved in its first 91 days and Troll topped charts across the globe. So it's no wonder that Netflix wants another movie.

Uthag is back in the director's chair, and will be joined by writer Espen Aukan and producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud. Variety reports that the sequel will be spinning on a Norwegian fairy tale again. It'll start shooting in 2024.

Are you excited to see a Troll sequel?