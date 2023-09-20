Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Troll 2 is in the works at Netflix

The streaming giant has asked for a sequel to the hit monster movie.

Netflix wants a sequel to the 2022 global hit Troll. Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthag (The Wave), the film followed the awakening of an ancient, man-eating troll and a palaeontologist who tries to stop it from causing as much carnage as possible.

Shortly following it's release, Troll became Netflix's most popular non-English language film of all-time. A record-breaking 103,000,000 views were achieved in its first 91 days and Troll topped charts across the globe. So it's no wonder that Netflix wants another movie.

Uthag is back in the director's chair, and will be joined by writer Espen Aukan and producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud. Variety reports that the sequel will be spinning on a Norwegian fairy tale again. It'll start shooting in 2024.

Are you excited to see a Troll sequel?

