Tripwire tells us how they are making Killing Floor 3's Zeds as terrifying as possible

While it is still some years away, with the game currently lacking any release date or window, Gamescom Opening Night Live revealed that Tripwire Interactive is currently in the process of creating an all-new Killing Floor game. Known as Killing Floor 3, we had the chance to chat with Tripwire during our time in Cologne, to learn more about the game all directly from creative director Bryan Wynia.

During that interview, which you can see in full below, we asked Wynia how the team are improving and making the Zeds more terrifying than ever in this upcoming third instalment.

Wynia replied: "So Horazine, with the game being set in the not-too-distant future, they've had a few decades to kind of improve how they're building these Zeds and make them more challenging for players to fight against. And us as developers, we realise that everything from gore to audio, visual feedback from VFX, it makes your weapons feel more impactful.

"It's very rewarding to shoot something. For example, like we showed you the flesh pound, right? Being able to shoot off parts of his visor and see the horror that's underneath that, those kind of like lifeless, he doesn't even have eyes. Like if you see in our teaser trailer, we actually just scramble them out. We probably spent way more time and money just describing what scrambled eyes sound like. So yeah, that calls for some very serious conversations.

"But being able to see that in-game where you shoot that visor off and then it's kind of that like lifeless creature staring at you, like you're not going to be able to look in its eyes and basically like beg for forgiveness and like try to talk your way out of it. You're pretty much toast at that point."

Catch the full interview to learn how Unreal Engine 5 will allow the team to realise their vision for Killing Floor 3, and also what some of the new enemy types will include and how they will throw a spanner in the works for players.