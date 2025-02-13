Tripwire has been hiding Easter eggs in its Killing Floor 3 trailers

HQ

Just yesterday, we told you all about our time playing Killing Floor 3 in a preview that you can read in full here. But that wasn't the only bit of Killing Floor 3 content we had in store, as we also spoke with creative director Bryan Wynia in an interview where we discussed the single-player and multiplayer balance of the action game, how it will be expanded in the future with additional support and updates, and also how Tripwire is handling telling a story and providing a narrative for fans to unravel.

Speaking about the latter point, Wynia explained that Easter eggs and hidden references and secrets will be one of the main ways that Tripwire continues building out the Killing Floor 3 world. This isn't even a new philosophy as the team has been hiding secrets in plain sight for months already by dropping snippets of information and Easter eggs in each of its trailers. Wynia explains:

"Yeah. So we have a lot of opportunities to tell a story. And I think, for me, one of the biggest ones is environmental storytelling, right? Every bit of text, every pixel you see on screen, the team at Tripwire has been hard at work on trying to help communicate that story. Like, what Horzine security guards were ripped apart here and why? Things like that.

"Even inside the hub, like, I'm obsessed with hiding Easter eggs and hinting at the future. You'll notice this in our Z reveal videos. Like, we hide one frame at hinting what's next. There's hidden Easter eggs everywhere that help communicate what's coming next post launch, but also what the story is in the world. Why are you here?

"The biggest tool we have, though, outside of environmental storytelling is our new evolving narrative assignments. This gives players a purpose when they're moving through the space of being able to go through and actually, like, investigate a massacre that happened on a particular map. Maybe find out about this rogue Horzine employee and what they were up to. So, that's something I'm really excited for players to experience. And it's an awesome tool for us to kind of help build that store and lore within the world of Killing Floor 3."

He continues a little further on by adding: "I want to spill all the beans right now, but we've literally been continuing to work on how that story evolves, what are new characters that are coming, also what are new enemies that are coming. I will say this, that players can actually look through some of our trailers, and then when released, there are Easter eggs in a variety of maps and spaces that could help them start to gather ideas of what some of these new spaces will be, what some of these new enemies will be, and new members that will be joining the Nightfall team."

You can watch the full interview with Wynia below to also hear how Tripwire has used the latest technology to make Killing Floor 3 feel all the more immersive, how the game has been designed to be a perfect place for new and returning fans to enjoy themselves, and more.