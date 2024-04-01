English
Dead Cells

Triple-i Initiative is a new indie showcase hosted by the teams behind Dead Cells, Vampire Survivors and Slay The Spire

Airing on 10th April, it's said to be "no extra fluff, just games".

Mark your calendars as a brand new indie showcase has been announced for April from the studios behind Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon, Vampire Survivors, Deep Rock Galactic, and Slay the Spire.

The 45-minute showcase will air on 10th April at 6PM BST/ 7PM CET and it promises to be "no extra fluff, just games". Titled Triple-i Initiative, the digital event is said to feature reveals from Slay the Spire studio Mega Crit, Darkest Dungeon developer Red Hook Studios, and Terraria team Re-Logic.

Dead Cells developer Evil Empire, who created the idea for the showcase, described it as being a "straight-to-the-point show packed with announcements as a collective of studios, to speak directly to players [with] no hosting segments, no advertisements, no sponsorships, no extra fluff, just games".

The show will be streamed across various platforms including YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.

Dead Cells

Thanks, Eurogamer.

