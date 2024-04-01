Triple-i Initiative is a new indie showcase hosted by the teams behind Dead Cells, Vampire Survivors and Slay The Spire

HQ

Mark your calendars as a brand new indie showcase has been announced for April from the studios behind Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon, Vampire Survivors, Deep Rock Galactic, and Slay the Spire.

The 45-minute showcase will air on 10th April at 6PM BST/ 7PM CET and it promises to be "no extra fluff, just games". Titled Triple-i Initiative, the digital event is said to feature reveals from Slay the Spire studio Mega Crit, Darkest Dungeon developer Red Hook Studios, and Terraria team Re-Logic.

Dead Cells developer Evil Empire, who created the idea for the showcase, described it as being a "straight-to-the-point show packed with announcements as a collective of studios, to speak directly to players [with] no hosting segments, no advertisements, no sponsorships, no extra fluff, just games".

The show will be streamed across various platforms including YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.

Thanks, Eurogamer.