Trinity Fusion offers sci-fi action and roguelite gameplay

The indie developer Angry Mob Games has announced Trinity Fusion, which is described as a roguelite action platformer including parallel multiverses and a whole lot of sci-fi. Here we get to play as the heroine Hitchhiker, or actually three versions of her as she is "psychically linked to her parallel selves to coordinate the attempt to stitch their different realities together".

Here is the official description:

"Each reality comes not only with its own unique challenges, but a version of your character with their own weapons and abilities. Deploy equipment that afflicts enemies with status effects, deal heavy bursts of damage at a distance with ranged weapons or brawl up close with blades and hammers!"

We are being promised levels that are both hand-crafted, but also procedurally-generated and combat with a generous amount of moves and possibilities for some cool action. According to the developers, Trinity Fusion also offers a deep progression system.

Trinity Fusion launches next year and so far, it has been announced for PC and consoles, something that hopefully includes PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check out the announcement trailer below for this metroidvania inspired action adventure.