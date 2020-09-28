Trick or Treat in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Halloween Update

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo will kick off the Halloween season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week. The title will receive a free content update on September 30, introducing autumn (at least in the northern hemisphere). Starting in October, players will be able to buy sweets that they can gift to other residents on their island. If you harvest some pumpkins in your fields, you can even craft some creepy Halloween items just in time for the spooky season.

Prepare yourself for the main event on October 31 with these seasonal and very scary DIY recipes. When you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the longest night of the year (from 5:00 pm local time until midnight), you can expect a costume ball in honour of a character named Jacob, the "Czar of Halloween." Additionally, you can unlock dark emotes in the coming weeks and get dressed-up accordingly, since the update introduces new Halloween costumes to your shop, too (as well as unlocking additional skin and eye colours).