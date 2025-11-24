Tribute article: Xbox 360 turns 20

HQ

Next year Xbox turns 25 and Microsoft has already flagged that it will be a spectacular celebration with Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Gears of War: E-Day and Halo: Campaign Evolved. The original Xbox was, in many ways, a pretty incredible console that offered a lot of innovations, such as the first standard hard drive, really long cables to the controller (until then they had been so short that they couldn't be used without pulling the console out or sitting near the TV) and the downright revolutionary Xbox Live.

The original model with its Blades menus remains iconic.

Unfortunately for Xbox, it met PlayStation 2. The best selling console of all time (although Switch 2 is now nipping at its heels). Despite many great games and outright superior performance, it was a flop and a pirate's wet dream. It was super easy to copy games, and its PC kinship meant it was soon also running emulators, acting as a multimedia station and much more. The loss for Microsoft was monumental, and there was rampant speculation about how much money they bled for the Xbox.

This meant that it was actually replaced after just over three years for us in Europe (four years in the US) by the Xbox 360. A really shamefully short time, one of the shortest major generation changes ever actually. Fortunately, what was to come was all the better. By 2003, the former boss of Sega of America had gone to Microsoft, Peter Moore, and he had vision to spare.

Its predecessor only lasted a little over three years in Europe before being replaced.

So, together with a solid team, they created the Xbox 360, which was released in 2005. So early that it completely caught the competition off guard (and Microsoft themselves, as it turned out), and it was incredibly innovative. Removable hard drive, HD graphics support, wireless controllers, Achievements, many of the online features we take for granted today, and much more. In addition, the use of DVD, the lack of HDMI (at launch) and Wi-Fi cards sold separately kept the price down.

All in all, a brilliant design with high performance and, after a long time with Japanese consoles that had odd and super-specialised solutions, it was considered a miracle to develop. This meant that even the first games started at a very high level, and when it had competition a year later in the form of PlayStation 3 and Wii, Gears of War was launched, which completely outclassed anything we had ever seen on a console before.

This dominated reporting on the console, but a warranty effort meant that Microsoft escaped the worst of the criticism.

There was simply a lot of good chatter around the Xbox 360, and Peter Moore had said early on that if Microsoft got to ten million consoles sold before the PlayStation 3 was released that no one could beat them. I think he may have been right about this, but it never really worked out that well, even if they got close to ten million. The promise of PlayStation 3 was enormously strong after the uber-successful PlayStation 2 - and then Microsoft had taken shortcuts.

It turned out that the cooling wasn't quite up to scratch, and heating and cooling caused the soldering to crack, leading to the Red Ring of Death (RROD). Moore reportedly didn't know about the problem until the console was out in the field. The work had been done quickly to get ahead of the competition. And to put it bluntly, it wasn't some units that were wrong... it was all of them.

The PlayStation 3 had everything right from the start (so much so that it even had features stripped away in later revisions). The Xbox 360 was basic in order to keep prices down, which contributed to HD DVD losing the film war against Blu-ray.

Microsoft was forced to make the decision to introduce almost unreasonably generous rules for returns. They created shipping boxes, developed supply chains and services, and offered pick-up and drop-off at home. They also included compensation such as games, Xbox Live and controllers. This must have cost a staggering amount of money, but somehow meant that the criticism was never quite what it should have been. My flatmate had to change consoles three times (me "only" twice), one of which was getting a console home, starting it up and getting RROD again after just a minute of playing.

There were plenty of housewife tips online on how to fix RROD with towels, bake the motherboard in the oven, blow dry with a hairdryer and install alternative cooling... the latter of which actually worked reasonably well, but cancelled the warranty. Better models eventually came along and the problem was forgotten.

Do you remember when we had this much fun, and had to rearrange the furniture at home to be able to play?

By this time, Nintendo DS and Wii were dominating. Both were hugely popular, and it soon became clear that both Microsoft and Sony wanted to replicate the success - and at the same time Peter Moore left the Xbox team for a sports job at EA. Don Mattrick took over and a duller second half than the first began. Mattrick thought it was enough for Xbox to focus on its core series, and put the focus on Kinect.

This saw the Xbox 360 go from being beloved to increasingly playing second fiddle. Sony's developers delivered the most outrageous games, and Kinect was mocked in the comments sections. Sales slowed but were never bad, and in total around 84 million units were sold. The Kinect venture and other ideas from Mattrick led to the transition to the next generation (Xbox One) being botched and the saga of the Xbox 360 came to an end. It remains Microsoft's best console despite RROD and Kinect, and of course it got plenty of great games. Here are my top five games for the format (where I chose to have only one game per series for variety's sake), followed by five personal favourites that I enjoyed immensely and that I want to highlight because I consider them important.

From left: Halo: Reach and Red Dead Redemption

Gears of War, Skyrim and Bioshock.

The five best games for Xbox 360:



Halo: Reach - For me, Bungie's farewell was always uniquely good. It was like the essence of the best Halo book perfectly shaped as a game.

Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar's western epic really blew me away in every way. GTA was never my thing, but this was.

Gears of War - Absolutely insane, leaden action spiced with horror that helped define an entire console generation.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - For me, it's the best thing Bethesda has ever produced. A breathtaking role-playing game with all the extras, yet never feels weighed down by its game systems.

Bioshock - It was impossible to take in the incredible world, the magical backstory and the philosophical elements... which were combined with incredible gameplay.



Ninety-Nine Nights and Condemned: Criminal Origins.

Viva Piñata, Blue Dragon and Naruto: Rise of a Ninja.

Five favourite games for Xbox 360:



Ninety-Nine Nights - Hack 'n slash with epic battles in Dynasty Warriors style, but with better graphics and greater depth of gameplay.



Condemned: Criminal Origins - Neither before nor since has a game scared me as much, whether with jump scares or the sheer aggression of the enemies.



Viva Piñata - One of the last classic Rare games was as ultra-cosy and classic as the British studio was at its best, and it still holds up today.



Blue Dragon - The creator of Final Fantasy embarked on a new adventure with the Dragon Ball illustrator and Final Fantasy composer, and the result was incredibly cosy and Japanese.



Naruto: Rise of a Ninja - Games based on action manga usually became routine fighting games at this time, but Ubisoft, strangely enough, had the rights to Xbox 360 and made a wonderful Naruto simulator.



Later revisions of the Xbox 360 resolved all issues and were generally well designed. So why a picture of the PS2? Guess which console turns 25 on Monday and gets its own tribute article?

And with that, we now celebrate this console, which turns 20 today. Hip hip hooray. I assume I'm not the only one who has fond memories of this console. Please feel free to share something yourself, whether it is good or bad.