Tribute article: PlayStation 2 turns 25

Generations were much shorter 30 years ago and around five years was considered normal. From 1995 onwards, therefore, there was a steady stream of interesting hardware with the potential to become something. First the Playstation and Saturn, shortly afterwards the Nintendo 64, and shortly after that the Dreamcast. In addition, there was a whole range of other options.

This made the PlayStation feel very outdated to me after only a year or so (and let's face it, I consider it a serious contender for the best console ever). Once you'd played Sonic Adventure and Soul Calibur in particular on the Dreamcast - it was hard to go back. But the PlayStation was still going strong and had come down quite a bit in price in the late 90s, and it was clear that even Nintendo couldn't touch Sony, which was here to stay.

Sony's faithful servant turns 20 today; it was released in Europe on 24 November 2000.

And despite my love for Dreamcast, there is no doubt that it was with PlayStation 2 that the generation really took off. Ahead of the release, we were inundated with information about what the Emotion Engine was capable of, and there was talk in the news about how dictators wanted to get their hands on the console so they could use its superior processing power to create even more dangerous missiles. What's more, the games were on that mysterious DVD format. A format that made it possible to watch films without having to rewind them.

Combine this with a design that, for the first time, screamed stylish high-tech living room rather than toy, could be placed sideways like a PC, and you had a piece of kit that would go down in history. At the time, I was writing for a website called TVspel.nu, but we didn't get any early consoles; it was on the release date that I got to pick up my own unit. There weren't any games that really appealed to me, so I bought SSX and Timesplitters.

For a couple of years, large and reasonably successful consoles were released practically every year.

And that was very lucky, because SSX and later especially SSX Tricky would become personal favourites, and Timesplitters I was so fond of that I later wrote a review of Halo: Combat Evolved complaining that its multiplayer wasn't as good. Since the Dreamcast died at the same time, the PlayStation 2 was basically on its own in the market. Microsoft and Nintendo also had consoles in the pipeline - but they wouldn't be released until a year and a half later.

What's more, unusually, the PlayStation 2 was backwards compatible. So your PlayStation games worked perfectly well on Sony's new console, which meant there were plenty of titles to enjoy right from the start.

Its predecessor, the Playstation, was hugely popular and came at just the right time.

All of these things worked together to make PlayStation 2 sales absolutely explosive. Sure, there were things that bothered me a bit like the fact that it only had two control ports (the Nintendo 64 and Dreamcast both had four, and the subsequent GameCube and Xbox also had four), but overall it was a very complete package Sony offered and the fact that it played DVDs was a huge bonus that greatly helped establish the format as a fast and reliable replacement for VHS.

Sony themselves also had a lot of fun stuff going on, including hard drive space in the console itself and the launch of an official kit to turn the console into a Linux computer complete with keyboard and mouse (an idea that later disappeared, but was dusted off again when the PlayStation 3 was released). The PlayStation 2 was thus well positioned when the GameCube and Xbox later arrived - and since the PlayStation 2 was already a year and a half old at the time, Sony could easily reduce the price of the device, making it much cheaper than the two more powerful formats.

Not having to buy an extra DVD was a huge selling point for the PlayStation 2.

It was also helped by the fact that Nintendo had once again chosen to make things difficult for itself with a console and, more importantly, a controller that looked like a toy, complete with small discs that didn't hold much - and it didn't work as a DVD player either. Microsoft, on the other hand, launched a very expensive console and almost completely lacked Japanese games, which was extremely important at the time, and it couldn't play DVDs either (unless you bought an accessory).

The PlayStation 2 thus continued to go from strength to strength, and its dominance meant that developers really endeavoured to get the most out of the hardware and learnt how to handle it in astonishing ways. In fact, the PlayStation 2 didn't impress that much when it was released, and for a long time there was a perception that it was comparable to the Dreamcast (which also had some technical advantages), but towards the end it impressed so much that the GameCube and Xbox never really got the benefit of the performance advantage.

The success of PlayStation 2 was largely due to the fact that everyone played, eagerly cheered on by beloved casual titles such as (from left) Singstar, EyeToy, Dance Dance Revolution and Guitar Hero.

Moreover, because the console was as unique as it was in terms of hardware and as immensely popular as it was, many games only came to the PlayStation 2. Not as supposed exclusives, but there was no point in trying to convert them to formats as much less popular as the competition. Thus, if you wanted to play things like Castlevania: Lament of Innocence, Guitar Hero, Suikoden III, Zone of the Enders and Xenosaga Episode I, you needed a PlayStation 2.

The games are therefore perhaps the strongest card for PlayStation 2. The Dreamcast, GameCube and Xbox are all incredible consoles with lots of great exclusive games - but none can match the PlayStation 2 in quantity and quality. There was simply so much that it became an obvious standard. And Sony themselves piled on too, ultimately making it the best-selling format of all time with 160 million units.

For a long time, it seemed that PlayStation 2 would remain unchallenged as the best-selling console, but Switch is actually close behind with over 154 million consoles sold. However, it is unlikely that it will climb six places.

It was on PlayStation 2 that we first got to know Ratchet & Clank, Sly Cooper, God of War, Killzone and Singstar, among others, while third parties spoiled us with Monster Hunter, Kingdom Hearts, Yakuza, Devil May Cry and much more. With this in mind, I thought, just like with the Xbox 360 tribute article, to round off with my five best games for the format (where I chose to have only one game per series for the sake of variety), followed by five personal favourites that I really liked and that I want to highlight because I consider them important.

From left: GTA: Vice City and God of War.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, SSX Tricky, Soul Calibur II.

The five best games for PlayStation 2:



Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - For me, this remains the best in the series. It felt a little surreal to get a Miami Vice simulator on the wrong side of the law.

God of War - Japanese third-person action has always been a favourite genre, but Santa Monica Studio showed that the West can deliver too, dusting off some unmanageably cool action that made Kratos a global star.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance - One of the absolute best co-op games I've ever played. Excellent graphics, loads of content and an unmanageable amount of wonderful loot.

SSX Tricky - This was the last time I sat down and tried to break records over and over again on the same terms as in the 80s and 90s. Habit-forming, fun, melodious, and perfectly captured the era.

Soul Calibur II - The GameCube version with Link is the most iconic, but in terms of gameplay, Heihatchi was the most interesting as an exclusive character in a truly brilliant fighting title.



From left: Buzz and Haunting Ground.

Katamari Damacy, Mister Mosquito and Rez.

Five favourite games for PlayStation 2:



Buzz - Playing a quiz game under Felix Herngren's direction with dedicated hand controllers was unreasonably fun and well done. This needs a comeback.



Haunting Ground - Capcom offered survival horror before it became a thing in a sadly forgotten game. Fiona was worth a career.



Katamari Damacy - Japanese games can be really strange, but few are as strange as this one. Rolling around a sticky ball may not sound like much fun... but it was.



Mister Mosquito - Definitely not the best game, but as a northerner, I was naturally fascinated by a mosquito simulator, long before the trend for unusual simulators took off.



Rez - One of the last Dreamcast games also came to PlayStation 2 and was just as good on Sony's console. One of the most iconic puzzle games ever.



The slim version of the PlayStation 2 is one of the most attractive ever made.

So... congratulations to the gaming world's best-selling console of all time. It may have turned 25 this spring when it was launched in Japan, but for us in Europe, it was on 24 November 2000 that we first got to know the jet-black monolith.