Tribes of Midgard coming for Switch and Xbox in August

Tribes of Midgard has turned out to be a huge success for Norsfell and Gearbox Publishing with over two million players, and now it's almost time for more gamers to join the fun.

As previously revealed, it is launching for PlayStation on July 27, and in a brand new trailer, it has also been confirmed that it is coming for both Switch and Xbox together with Season 3: Inferno Saga. Season 3 starts on August 16 and the Norsfell co-founder and creative director Julian Maroda, had this to say about the new versions:

"Releasing on Xbox and Switch is our latest effort to continue to build Tribes of Midgard alongside our thriving community while simultaneously welcoming newcomers. Season 3 is massive and by far our biggest update to date, delivering game-changing content like our latest Saga (and biggest bad guy) alongside a complete revamp of Survival Mode. This 'Survival 2.0' couldn't come at a better time, it's the perfect starting point for new players on Xbox and Nintendo Switch!"

Check out the new trailer below for a better look of what to expect from Season 3: Inferno Saga in Tribes of Midgard.