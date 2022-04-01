Cookies

Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard age rated for Switch and Xbox

The action-RPG previously launched on PC and PlayStation.

HQ

Tribes of Midgard was released for both PC and PlayStation last year. It's an action-RPG focused on survival, which was generally fairly appreciated by both media and gamers. Here we get to play as the Viking Einherjar who is being tasked with protecting the seed of Yggdrasil, the sacred tree in Norse mythology.

It was developed by the Canadian studio Norsfell Games and published by Gearbox, and clearly they now want more people to be able to join the fun. Tribes of Midgard has now been age rated for both Switch and Xbox by the American ESRB, and this usually means that a official announcement isn't too far off.

HQ
Tribes of Midgard

