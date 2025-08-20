Triangle Strategy launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S today with a discount for a limited time

HQ

Triangle Strategy, the RPG with HD-2D graphics released in 2022 on Nintendo Switch, no longer is an exclusive, as Square Enix has released the game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S today. It was revealed as a shadowdrop during Gamescom event, and for a limited time, it will have a reduced price.

This turn-based RPG with tactical battles using a classical grid system was well received when it launched on Switch three years ago. It came out on PC a few months later. Now, the game is available digitalle on PS Store and Microsoft Store, with a 30% discount until September 4.

Like the Octopath Traveler series, many of these games launch first on Switch, but are then ported to other consoles in a quite inconsisten manner. However, fans of the genre will now have this option, inspired by Tactics Ogre and Final Fantasy Tactics.