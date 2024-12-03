Triangle Strategy is temporarily unavailable on the Nintendo eShop

HQ

If you've recently booted up the Nintendo eShop to snag a copy of Triangle Strategy, perhaps as a late Black Friday deal, you may have noticed that it's not available on the storefront. This is because the game is temporarily not available on the eShop, for a reason that is still unknown.

It's clearly an unexpected issue however, as Square Enix has taken to social media to affirm that it's working on a fix, but that no such fix has been put into effect as of yet. Essentially, it looks like you'll have to wait a short while until you can snag a copy of the game on Nintendo's hybrid system.

The good news about this whole debacle is that anyone who owns the game can still download and access it without any issues, it's simply new purchasers that are affected.