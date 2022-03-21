HQ

Triangle Strategy is the latest tactical RPG released by Square Enix at the beginning of this month, which we think there are a few flaws that could be improved despite the game featuring a great story and a well-designed battle system - for more details please check our full review over here. Anyway, JRPG fans are still quite attracted to this title, and this can be seen in the number of sales.

Via Twitter, Square Enix revealed that Triangle Strategy has sold around 800,000 units worldwide, combining the digital sales and the actual shipments. Among these copies, more than 200,000 were sold in Japan and Asia. Considering the game just launched less than 3 weeks ago and only on one platform (Nintendo Switch), this is pretty amazing.

