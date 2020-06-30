Trials Rising's sixth Season has just begun

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft's motorcycle game's sixth and final season, Journey of Trials, has just started, bringing lots of content to the title.

As we just said, Season 6 will be the last Trials Rising season to bring new maps and vehicles to the game. However, you will still be able to play just like before, so don't worry too much about it.

On July 16, Ubisoft will release a 15-minute long track, which actually makes it the longest Trials track ever. A tough challenge for sure, but a welcome one considering no other tracks will be added in the future. Lots of accessories, animations and skins will also be added to the game, so you definitely should check the update out if you own it.

Do you think you will be able to beat the 15-minute track?