Trials of Osiris gets cancelled... again

A few days ago, we reported on the latest This Week At Bungie blog post, where it was mentioned that Trials of Osiris would be enabled this past weekend, following the resolution of the bug that was causing several problems. However, due to another issue, Trials of Osiris was again cancelled this weekend, leaving many players unable to complete their Flawless runs.

"Due to an issue with Fireteam Rejoin functionality, Trials of Osiris has been disabled for the remainder of the weekend," said Bungie in a tweet. "We will provide updates when available."

The woes of Trials of Osiris have been extensive this season of Destiny 2. The mode has been cancelled frequently over the past few weeks, and this one seems to be one of the more annoying instances as it was cancelled halfway through the weekend, leaving many players unable to complete their Flawless runs. We'll have to see whether the mode becomes available this coming weekend, or whether it will unfortunately also be seeing a cancellation.