Trials of Mana will be coming to iOS and Android in a few weeks

During the Mana Series 30th anniversary special live stream, it was revealed that Trials of Mana will be coming to iOS and Android in just a few weeks, on July 15 to be precise.

The product page has been updated and both are live, you can find the Android page here and iOS page here. The price for mobile version is set at $23.99 and it takes up about 3.4 GB of storage space for iOS devices, we assume it'd be about the same on the Android system.

If you don't know yet, Trials of Mana is a 3D remake of the 1995 game of the same name, released on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch back in 2020 initially.

Thanks, Gematsu.