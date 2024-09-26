Trials of Mana, Legend of Mana, and Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster are coming to Xbox today

HQ

As we reported early this morning, it seemed that Square Enix had a Final Fantasy surprise in store for Xbox fans at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast, namely the release of their remastered Final Fantasy collection featuring parts 1-6.

And... it happened. And not only that, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is releasing today so you can download it very soon (at the time of writing, it is not available on the Xbox Store, but within the next few hours you should be able to enjoy this ultra-massive collection).

But Microsoft and Square Enix had two more surprises in store. They are releasing both Trials of Mana and Legend of Mana on Xbox today. The former, often referred to as Secret of Mana 2, originally premiered for the Super Nintendo in Japan in 1995, and is infamous for never being officially released in the West. Only in 2019 was it introduced as part of the Collection of Mana, and it was then given the western title Trials of Mana.

Legend of Mana was released in 1999 for PlayStation, but was re-released in a remastered version in 2021, and this is the one now being released for Xbox.

As usual, both of these Mana games offer local co-op (something the recently released Visions of Mana was criticised for lacking) and to make things even better - they are included with Game Pass. Why not download some Japanese role-playing magic and maybe have fun with someone you like?