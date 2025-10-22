Trials developer RedLynx announces restructuring proposal as part of Ubisoft cost-cutting measures

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed a new cost-cutting measure that will target developer RedLynx, known for its work predominantly on the Trials series.

Announced in a blog post, it's stated that a "restructuring proposal" has been delivered that will ultimately aim to "simplify, reduce costs, and ensure a stronger prioritization and efficiency across the company's worldwide studio network."

Yep, this is a lot of executive mumbo jumbo, but if you boil it down it's a cost-cutting policy that will result in layoffs. The statement explicitly notes that there will be a reduction of a maximum of 60 positions as part of this proposal, but that we won't know the exact specifics until negotiations begin on October 30 and eventually conclude in late November. The proposal will also only affect production and administration teams.

This is also part of an effort to change how RedLynx goes about making its games, as there will soon be an emphasis on a "multiplatform setup" for "small screens", and that we'll see this in practice in two upcoming mobile projects.

Managing director at RedLynx, Celine Pasula, has spoken about this change: "We are confident that, with the proposed changes, RedLynx would continue to play a meaningful role in Ubisoft's future—driving technical excellence on mobile devices, and strengthening Ubisoft's cross and multi-platform capabilities on small screens to expand our audience reach."

