Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Treyarch's next Call of Duty game won't have jetpacks

Game design director David Vonderhaar made it very clear on Twitter that the infamous feature won't be returning.

When Call of Duty introduced jetpacks with games like Advanced Warfare, Black Ops III, and Infinite Warfare, there was a lot of controversy around this major alteration to the existing formula, but Treyarch's game design director David Vonderhaar has made it clear that their next title won't feature jetpacks.

One user on Twitter said that jetpacks should be in the next title, and Vonderhaar responded with a resounding "NO", in caps lock no less.

Jetpacks of course made Call of Duty's signature multiplayer modes more vertical, and while many have defended them in the Twitter replies, a lot of people didn't like this change, celebrating the return to "boots on the ground" with WWII in 2017.

Do you like jetpacks in Call of Duty?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Treyarch's next Call of Duty game won't have jetpacks


Loading next content