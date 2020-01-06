Treyarch's next Call of Duty game won't have jetpacks

When Call of Duty introduced jetpacks with games like Advanced Warfare, Black Ops III, and Infinite Warfare, there was a lot of controversy around this major alteration to the existing formula, but Treyarch's game design director David Vonderhaar has made it clear that their next title won't feature jetpacks.

One user on Twitter said that jetpacks should be in the next title, and Vonderhaar responded with a resounding "NO", in caps lock no less.

Jetpacks of course made Call of Duty's signature multiplayer modes more vertical, and while many have defended them in the Twitter replies, a lot of people didn't like this change, celebrating the return to "boots on the ground" with WWII in 2017.

Do you like jetpacks in Call of Duty?

