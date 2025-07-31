Treyarch shows off deeper look at epic Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Reckoning Zombies map

HQ

Activision and Treyarch has been rather vocal about the next season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 already, likely in part due to the fact that there's actually content to be excited about. Following a steadier fourth season, the upcoming fifth is loaded with content, as we told you all about yesterday in the roadmap report.

As for Zombies fans who have been desperate for new content and a chance to conclude the saga that has been unfolding throughout BOPS 6's era, we now have a dedicated trailer exploring the upcoming Reckoning map. This snippet gives us a look at the new Wonder Weapon, the armoured robotic enemies, the surprising verticality of the map that includes jump gates to launch between the various Janus towers, and even the massive open internal structure that allows you to leap to lower levels with a parachute breaking your fall.

Needless to say, it looks like Reckoning is set to be a map for the ages, and you can come to this conclusion for yourself by taking a look at the new trailer below.