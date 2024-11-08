Treyarch says Game Pass helped them drive a big launch for Black Ops 6

HQ

As we have previously been able to tell you, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has got off to a great start and set records in a lot of different parameters while also boosting sales. But not to all formats though, instead the Xbox version has sold less as the game is included with Game Pass, which however made subscriptions increase instead.

So has including the game in Game Pass been worth it for Microsoft? The answer seems to be yes, and in a BBC interview, associate creative director Miles Leslie says that Game Pass has actually helped them achieve the success they have:

"What we've seen is it's allowed people that might have been on the fence, might have had some of that friction, might have been like, 'I haven't played in a while' to actually come back and try the game."

Leslie says that the inclusion in Game Pass has provided "another avenue to really get the game in the hands of players", and as we know from before, it's always good to have a lot of players because it creates a ripple effect. People want to play the same as their friends and tend to invest in what is popular.

In short, it seems that we can also expect future Call of Duty to be included with Game Pass in the years to come.