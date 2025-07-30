English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Treyarch reveals the roadmap for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's fifth season

There's something for all fans to enjoy in this next round of content, thankfully.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There's no beating around the bush, the last few weeks have been a bit steadier for Call of Duty, especially if you're a Zombies fan. Following a slate of great back-to-back seasons, Season 4 didn't offer much for undead-slayers to enjoy, but this will be changing in the coming Season 5 as loads of content is planned for all fans.

As we reported yesterday, Season 5 will debut next week on August 7, and it will be a packed one. With tons planned across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, you can see the summarised roadmap below.

Multiplayer:


  • 4 new maps - Runway, Exchange, World Motor Dynasty, Jackpot (in-season)

  • 1 new Scorestreak - Combat Bow

  • 6 new modes - Aim High, Snipers Only, Cranked Moshpit, Cranked Demolition, Blueprint Gunfight, Ransack (in-season)

Zombies:


  • 1 new map - Reckoning

  • 1 new Wonder Weapon - Gorgofex

  • 1 new Field Upgrade - Mister Peeks

  • 2 new enemies - Uber Klaus and Kommando Klaus

  • 1 new support item - Combat Bow

  • New Grief arenas

  • Reckoning Directed mode (in-season)

  • Team Cranked mode (in-season)

Warzone:


  • Verdansk Stadium POI update

  • 2 new modes - Stadium Resurgence and Deadline

  • 1 new Contract - Satellite Hijack

All modes:


  • 4 new weapons - PML 5.56, ABR A1, Boxing Gloves, Gravemark .357 (in-season)

  • 3 new bundles - Commander Battlemen, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Tracer Pack iDead 2

  • Sims as a new Operator

  • Solace as a new Blackcell Operator reward

  • 2 new attachments - 9mm PM Skull Splitter Barrel and PPSH-41 helical magazine (in-season)

  • 3 new events - 90s Action Heroes, Atomic Block Party, Operation: Hell Ride

You can see much of this in action in the Season 5 launch trailer below and in the roadmap too, on top of reading more in the latest blog post.

HQ
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Related texts

0
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6Score

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Treyarch is back and has delivered a packed and quality instalment into the long-running series, a game that will engage Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies fans alike.



Loading next content