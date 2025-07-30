Treyarch reveals the roadmap for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's fifth season
There's something for all fans to enjoy in this next round of content, thankfully.
HQ
There's no beating around the bush, the last few weeks have been a bit steadier for Call of Duty, especially if you're a Zombies fan. Following a slate of great back-to-back seasons, Season 4 didn't offer much for undead-slayers to enjoy, but this will be changing in the coming Season 5 as loads of content is planned for all fans.
As we reported yesterday, Season 5 will debut next week on August 7, and it will be a packed one. With tons planned across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, you can see the summarised roadmap below.
Multiplayer:
4 new maps - Runway, Exchange, World Motor Dynasty, Jackpot (in-season)