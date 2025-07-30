Treyarch reveals the roadmap for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's fifth season

HQ

There's no beating around the bush, the last few weeks have been a bit steadier for Call of Duty, especially if you're a Zombies fan. Following a slate of great back-to-back seasons, Season 4 didn't offer much for undead-slayers to enjoy, but this will be changing in the coming Season 5 as loads of content is planned for all fans.

As we reported yesterday, Season 5 will debut next week on August 7, and it will be a packed one. With tons planned across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, you can see the summarised roadmap below.

Multiplayer:



4 new maps - Runway, Exchange, World Motor Dynasty, Jackpot (in-season)



1 new Scorestreak - Combat Bow



6 new modes - Aim High, Snipers Only, Cranked Moshpit, Cranked Demolition, Blueprint Gunfight, Ransack (in-season)



Zombies:



1 new map - Reckoning



1 new Wonder Weapon - Gorgofex



1 new Field Upgrade - Mister Peeks



2 new enemies - Uber Klaus and Kommando Klaus



1 new support item - Combat Bow



New Grief arenas



Reckoning Directed mode (in-season)



Team Cranked mode (in-season)



Warzone:



Verdansk Stadium POI update



2 new modes - Stadium Resurgence and Deadline



1 new Contract - Satellite Hijack



All modes:



4 new weapons - PML 5.56, ABR A1, Boxing Gloves, Gravemark .357 (in-season)



3 new bundles - Commander Battlemen, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Tracer Pack iDead 2



Sims as a new Operator



Solace as a new Blackcell Operator reward



2 new attachments - 9mm PM Skull Splitter Barrel and PPSH-41 helical magazine (in-season)



3 new events - 90s Action Heroes, Atomic Block Party, Operation: Hell Ride



You can see much of this in action in the Season 5 launch trailer below and in the roadmap too, on top of reading more in the latest blog post.