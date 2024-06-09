Treyarch promises Black Ops 6's Omnimovement on PC and Intelligent Movement won't be unbalanced compared to regular

HQ

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is bringing some big changes to the franchise, but arguably one of the most important additions to the franchise is going to be Omnimovement, a new mechanic that allows you to sprint and dive wherever you choose.

Some players might be concerned about Omnimovement and Intelligent Movement and how they'll compare to the old regular movement we're used to. Matt Schrantz, Associate Design Director on the game, spoke to us about how he thinks things will shape out at launch.

"We've paid special attention to each individual with things like Intelligent Movement that

kind of really came as we thought about gamepads and controllers, but it also works great on keyboard and mouse," said Schrantz. "Like I said in the presentation, we actually converted some players to and from, like my weapons lead, long-time keyboard and mouse player, and once we introduced Intelligent Movement, he didn't have to click anymore. I see him picking up a controller a little bit more often. But no, we're always striving for balance regardless of peripheral or skill level, and like I said, that's when things like Intelligent Movement come about."

When asked whether players would see any major benefit from taking these options, Schrantz had the following to say:

"I mean, the goal, like we said before, is we want players to be able to focus on what they want to do and not how to do it. That's always been the goal from day one. So we're not providing any advantages or opportunities that you can't do manually. It really is about servicing each player's preferred play style. I think that's an accessibility feature as well, right? Like if you have arthritis or any kind of problem with your hands where you can't click a button, and it's for so many different players, whether you're a competitive player who's tired of clicking L3, which sometimes I'm tired of clicking L3, and I just want to push my stick forward and sprint, right? So it's not a one-size-fits-all feature, and hopefully every player can kind of look at the suite of intelligent movement settings and find their preferred setup."

Keep an eye out for all our Summer Game Fest coverage and a deep dive into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's gameplay.