Trevoh Chalobah replaces Livramento in England's World Cup squad, one day before debut against Croatia

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England will be one of the last countries to debut in World Cup 2026 (Wednesday, June 17, 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST, against Croatia), as part of Group L that also includes Ghana and Panama, and sadly they will have to do it without Tino Livramento, full-back from Newcastle United, who got injured during training.

Because there's still over 24 hours before their debut match, the team is allowed to make last-minute substitutions in the squad from the reserve players, and coach Thomas Tuchel has chosen Trevoh Chalobah, from Chelsea, who had only made one appearance in England, in a friendly against Senegal in June 2025, but had been on the bench for multiple World Cup qualifiers. Livramento had made five appearances since November 2024, during Gareth Southgate's time.

Many questioned Livramento's fitness from the start, as he had already missed the final weeks of the season with his club due to a thigh injury. However, Chalobah will not be ready for Wednesday's match, and will meet the rest of the group in their camp in Kansas City.