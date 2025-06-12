Trent Alexander-Arnold officially announced as Real Madrid player

HQ

Today was the day chosen by Real Madrid to publicly announce Trent Alexander-Arnold as the new player wearing white. The 26-year-old English defender, born in Liverpool and booed when he announced he was leaving the club after playing all his life there, spoke fluent Spanish in his first press conference as a Real Madrid player, picking the number 12 in his back.

"A big reason of why I joined was to be a part of that amazing history the club has got. Be a part of the success going forward, joining an exciting young team with a lot of potential that has the manager to go and win trophies", said Alexander-Arnold, who added that he has been learning Spanish for a few weeks.

The press got confused when he said that he had been waiting a long time to move from Liverpool. "To clear that up, by waiting a long time I mean a couple of weeks. Not years", but added that "whether you support the club or not, you have to respect the trophies that the club win". Among those, where two Champions League finals, in 2018 and 2022, that Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold lost to Real Madrid...

The right-back will travel in a few days to the United States as part of the chosen squad for the Club World Cup. These are the dates and times for his first matches wearing white.