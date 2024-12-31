Trent Alexander-Arnold misleads Liverpool and Real Madrid fans

HQ

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been reported for quite some time as Real Madrid's next signing for the summer, or even in January if Liverpool is willing to negotiate. The midfielder, born in Liverpool, has been cherised by the "Reds" as one of their homegrown stars, but his contract with Liverpool ends in 2025.

Alexander-Arnold has played all his life in Liverpool ever since he was a kid, but according to multiple reports, he will sign for Real Madrid next season, joining his buddy Jude Bellingham. However, in the last Liverpool game, a 5-0 victory where he scored his first goal of the season, he celebrated doing a gesture that some took as a nod to Liverpool fans: moving his fingers like a little mouth, implying all the talk around him is just gossip with little credibilty.

Does it mean that the rumours were untrue and Alexander-Arnold plans to say no to Florentino Pérez and stay at Liverpool? The truth is, that gesture may mean nothing. Many have pointed out that that goal celebration was actually the same Jude Bellingham used in one of his latest goals wih Borussia Dortmund in 2023, with similar unconfirmed rumours about his transfer. A month later he was announced as a Real Madrid player.

Most outlets in Spain say it is almost a given that Alexander-Arnold will sign for Real Madrid by next summer, strengthening a weakened midfield since Kroos left. His position, right-back, is currently occupied by Lucas Vázquez after Carvajal got injured for the rest of the season, so it would not be inconceivable if Florentino wants to pay a little more and sign him in the winter transfer market...