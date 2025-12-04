Trent Alexander-Arnold joins the list of injured Real Madrid defenders: Gone for two months

HQ

Real Madrid has confirmed the extent of Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury: he will miss approximately two months. The English left-back, who was starting to gain regularity in the squad and enjoyed one of his best matches with Madrid in the 3-0 victory over Athletic Club, where he assisted Mbappé for the first goal, suffered a muscular injury to the rectus anterior quadriceps in his left leg.

Real Madrid never forecast the absence time for injured players, but according to Spanish media, he would be out for two months. That means that he will not play for the remainder of the year, and maybe he won't return until February 2026, missing important milestones like the end of the Champions League league phase and the Spanish Super Cup, where Real Madrid will face Atlético de Madrid and, if they win, could meet with Barcelona on January 11.

Trent joins the list of injured players for Real Madrid, that includes veteran Dani Carvajal, who plays in the same left-back position as Trent, and is not expected to return until late January. That position will most likely be filled by Federico Valverde, who has already played there. Earlier this week, Mendy also got injured only two matches after returning. All of the currently injured Real Madrid players are defenders.

List of all Real Madrid injured players:



Trent Alexander-Arnold



Ferland Mendy



Dani Carvajal



David Alaba



Dean Huijsen

