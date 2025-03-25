Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to a five-year deal at Real Madrid, sources say

HQ

Talks about Trent Alexander-Arnold signing for Real Madrid have been heard for months, and it seems that now the move is done and all-but confirmed. That is according to talkSPORT sources, saying that the 26-year-old right back has agreed on a five-year deal, worth £220,000-per-week. That way, he will join England teammate Jude Bellingham, but will leave his longtime club Liverpool, where he has played since aged 6 at the junior academy, quickly climbing to the top, where he has made 349 appearances at the first team, scoring 22 goals, 87 assists, and winning Champions League and Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract ends at the end of June, so he will be able to join the club on July 1 on a free transfer. According to talkSPORT, the player had been in discussions with Real Madrid since January, where the Spanish club tried to sign him in the winter, but with Liverpool about to win the Premier League, it didn't make much sense to leave then.

Alex Crook from talkSPORT said that Alexander-Arnold had chosen not to publicly talk about his contract situation, unlike Mohamed Salah, and "he's tried to be as respectful as possible and he didn't want to cause any sort of distraction to Liverpool's title challenge". Another pundit, Simon Jordan, added that he believes Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk could end up signing again for Liverpool, but not Trent. "They've taken a commercial view that to extract what they wanted from Trent was more valuable than getting a transfer fee earlier on in his contract."