Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to have a "hostile reaction" in his return to Liverpool

Real Madrid visits Anfield tonight for Champions League matchday 4 against Liverpool, meaning that Trent Alexander-Arnold will return to the place he called home for 20 years. The right-back went from being a local hero in Liverpool and a cherised homegrown player, to an outcast as he decided not to renew with Liverpool and sign for Real Madrid, the club that twice defeated Liverpool in Champions League finals (2018 and 2022).

How will people will react when they see Trent again? Will they cheer him as a reward for all those years wearing red, or will they boo him (as they did in his final games last season)? Paul Gorst, journalist from Liverpool Echo, said that he expects he will get "a hostile reception".

"I think there was quite a bit of disagreement among Liverpool fans when he came off the bench against Arsenal in May. Some people booed, and some didn't. I think there will be much more agreement this time. It's likely there will be a hostile reception. I don't know if all the fans will agree, but if he comes onto the pitch, it will probably be a very hostile reception for his return", he told Marca.

Another journalist following Liverpool, Juan Yagüe, explains why many Liverpool fans still have a grudge on him: "The player's lack of transparency was very unpopular. He made it seem like the decision hadn't been made, and at his presentation with Real Madrid he said he'd been waiting a long time for this to happen."

"I think there will be a division of opinions, but most people are still smarting from what happened last year, so there will be some applause, but mostly boos."

It remains to be seen if Trent Alexander-Arnold will play, but it's unlikely, as he is still recovering from an injury and last played in September 13, two months ago. Xabi Alonso may won't choose to subject him to the pressure of playing against his teammates... who are more greet Trent with open arms. "I don't know about the fans, but I'll hug him when I see him. He's a friend", said Liverpool player Ryan Gravenberch.