Trent Alexander-Arnold could be playing for Real Madrid at next month's FIFA Club World Cup

With the announcement that Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool when his contract ends next month, it is only now a matter of time before Real Madrid announces the Liverpool-born player as a new reinforcement for next season... one that could be playing much earlier.

According to several sources, Real Madrid has plans for Trent Alexander-Arnold to join the club as soon as possible: after the league ends in May, but in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place between June 15 and July 18. That would mean taking Trent out of Liverpool two weeks before his contract expires on June 30.

For that to happen, Real Madrid is willing to pay 1 million euros for the early release. Not a full on signing, as Trent would technically still sign as a free agent, but it would help Liverpool recover some money back instead of losing their valuable player "for free". Liverpool will not be playing the FIFA Club World Cup (the only English teams will be Chelsea and Manchester City, Champions League winners in 2021 and 2023).

Discussiong are currently taking place between both clubs. If that's the case, Alexander-Arnold could be making his white debut on June 18 against Al Hilal.