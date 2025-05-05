Trent Alexander-Arnold confirms his exit from Liverpool after 20 years

HQ

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he is leaving Liverpool once his contract expires next month. Now that Liverpool has already celebrated the Premier League title, with nothing else at stake for the club, the news will be easier to digest for his fans, who had wished for him to stay at Liverpool forever, the club where the 26-year-old from Liverpool suburb Merseyside had played since he was six. At the first team, where he debuted in 2016, he made 352 appearances and scored 23 goals.

"I think first and foremost, I want to say it's not an easy decision and there's a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I've been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I've ever wanted to here".

The announcement has been posted on Liverpool's website, alongside an interview where Alexander-Arnold explains why he's taken that decision: "I've got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person."

His next stop will almost certainly be Real Madrid, as has been reported for months. The right-back will be a natural replacement for ageing Dani Carvajal, but both will rotate in the position next year, once Dani Carvajal recovers from his injury, and it will be up to the new coach, probably Xabi Alonso, to decide who gets to be in the starting lineup...