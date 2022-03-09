Trek to Yomi to launch this spring

HQ

Sony just wrapped up this evening's State of Play, a short broadcast that gave us a bunch of trailers on new and upcoming games coming to PlayStation consoles. One title that was featured in the show was Trek to Yomi, a visually-striking Japanese adventure that is portrayed in black and white, similar to a Kurosawa movie.

For the most part, the game's appearance during the broadcast revolved around a brand new trailer, which showed off some new gameplay, but right at the end we got a little extra titbit of information: a tighter release window. I say tighter as we can now look forward to Trek to Yomi launching this spring, rather than just in 2022 as was the case previously. As for when in this spring that remains unclear, as an exact release date has yet to be shared.

Regardless, if you're excited for this stunning looking game, be sure to catch the latest trailer for an extra look as to what it will be serving up come launch.