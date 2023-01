HQ

We really enjoyed the Akira Kurosawa inspired adventure Trek to Yomi when it was released in May last year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Now the time has come to let more people join the fun as it has now gotten a confirmed release date for Switch.

It turns out this very unique samurai game launches on January 30, and we firmly believe it's a title that will fit the format well, both when playing portable and docked to a TV.