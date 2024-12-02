English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Persona 5 Royal

Treat yourself to a really cool Persona 5 Royal Panther statue

Yeah, we totally need this 17 centimeter tall gorgeous piece.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you love the Persona series as much as we do and have a particular soft spot for Persona 5 Royal, we've got a great idea for a Christmas present for you. Pop Up Parade is now taking pre-orders for a statuette of Panther (Ann Takamaki), and if you're familiar with the brand, you know that they always deliver really affordable and stylish creations.

Panther looks to be no exception, and you can check her out below. The statuette will be released in July 2025 and costs 3797 yen (roughly €24/£20), and you can pre-order your piece via CD Japan, among others.

Persona 5 RoyalPersona 5 Royal

Related texts

0
Persona 5 RoyalScore

Persona 5 Royal
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"We can't give anything other than a comprehensive recommendation for both new and returning players alike."



Loading next content