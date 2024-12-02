Treat yourself to a really cool Persona 5 Royal Panther statue

HQ

If you love the Persona series as much as we do and have a particular soft spot for Persona 5 Royal, we've got a great idea for a Christmas present for you. Pop Up Parade is now taking pre-orders for a statuette of Panther (Ann Takamaki), and if you're familiar with the brand, you know that they always deliver really affordable and stylish creations.

Panther looks to be no exception, and you can check her out below. The statuette will be released in July 2025 and costs 3797 yen (roughly €24/£20), and you can pre-order your piece via CD Japan, among others.