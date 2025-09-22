Treat yourself to a modern ninja adventure for Dreamcast, Mega Drive or Neo Geo

Retro has probably never been more popular than it is right now. Old games in good condition are selling for outrageous prices, as people flock to classic gaming experiences that will work forever (well... but you know what we mean) without DLC, server requirements, or updates.

But even today, games continue to be released for the old cartridge-based consoles, and even several new productions have become very expensive collector's items. One of the most vibrant formats is Mega Drive, thanks in large part to good development tools, and now an exciting project is underway: Shadow Gangs Zero. It is entirely funded through Kickstarter, but the fundraising campaign ended a year ago, which means that it would normally be too late to get in on the action.

But... now the developers write that it is still possible to get a copy of Shadow Gangs Zero at launch, which in addition to the Mega Drive cassette will also be released physically for both Neo Geo and Dreamcast, as well as digitally for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. In addition, a digital version is included for anyone who purchases a physical edition.

It looks like you can get your hands on a copy of this Shinobi-inspired adventure until at least New Year's, and it's expected to be released in 2026 (with a demo promised to all backers). If you're keen to get your old consoles some modern retro gaming action - or experience it on newer hardware - head over here to find out more.

