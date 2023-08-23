Treat yourself to a free Starfield wallpaper

HQ

If you are among the lucky ones who have bought one of the Starfield editions which grants you a five day head start on your space adventure, it's only a little more than a week before you can start playing. With so little time to go, Bethesda is now launching several campaigns with content for the game to create hype.

One of the initiatives is a free wallpaper for your computer or a smartphone. If you feel like pimping your gear with some Starfield love, just head over to this link and select your preferred resolution. You can check out the central motive below.

Starfield launches for PC and Xbox Series S/X on September 6. It is also included with Game Pass starting day 1. If you intend to play via Game Pass and wants the five days head start as well as some free items, you should get the Premium Upgrade, which grants you all of this.